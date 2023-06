(WANE) — For those who are already missing Busch Light Apple, the company has released a new fruit-flavored lager that might just make people forget about it.

Busch Light debuted a peach flavor, Busch Light Peach, that contains a “crisp, refreshing hint of peach.”

The new beer will be available in 12, 24 and 30 packs of 12-ounce cans until it sells out, according to Busch Light.

Busch Light Peach has a 4.1% ABV.