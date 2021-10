FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The ’80s themed ice cream shop, Rusty’s Ice Cream, is being featured on the “princess of that decade’s” talk show.

Over the last 24 hours, Rusty’s Ice Cream was dropping hints on its Facebook page as to where Rusty Ammerman and Angela Lanning were going.

The final stop: The Drew Barrymore Show green room.

Rusty’s announced that it is recording a segment for the show on Thursday. It will air next Friday. Check your local listings to see how you watch.