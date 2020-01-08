Return of the draft? Misinformation spreads during Iran, U.S. tensions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — 2020 began with mounting tensions in the Middle East between Iran and the U.S., and social media users flocked in turn to wonder whether a full-on war would lead to the re-institution of the draft.

To be clear right off the bat, the U.S. has not brought back the draft, nor will you be drafted just because you fill out the FAFSA. Still, misinformation spread wildly. Here is what you need to know:

After Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed by a U.S. airstrike on January 3, the Selective Service’s website reportedly went down amid misinformation and speculation about just that.

Due to the spread of misinformation, our website is experiencing high traffic volumes at this time. If you are attempting to register or verify registration, please check back later today as we are working to resolve this issue. We appreciate your patience. — Selective Service (@SSS_gov) January 3, 2020

Early in the morning of January 8, Iran launched missile strikes on two Iraqi military bases where U.S. troops were stationed, and questions of the draft again began trending as users were reporting they had received texts from military recruiters notifying them they had been drafted.

The U.S. Army explicitly stated they are not contacting anyone regarding the draft, and all text messages like those are not official Army communications.

Twitter trends that night and morning also included #WWIII, #IranvsUSA, #IranAttacks, and #NoWarWithIran, and confusion about the draft continued. To be clear, the Selective Service draft is not in place as of January 8, 2020. Were that to happen, both Congress and the President would need to pass legislation enacting the draft.

The U.S. Army does not control the draft. Per the @SSS_gov, the agency that oversees Selective Service system, in the event that a national emergency necessitates a draft, Congress and the President would need to pass official legislation to enact a draft. — U.S. Army Recruiting (@usarec) January 7, 2020

The U.S. has employed a volunteer military since the draft ended in 1973, and that is unlikely to change without a larger scale, direct confrontation. If the draft is brought back, you will likely hear about it in more places than the comment sections of social media.