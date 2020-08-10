Rescued Koalas doing well at Australia Zoo

BEERWAH, Australia (AP) — Australia Zoo say their resident koala joeys are “thriving.”

The animals, named Kong, Pretzel, Cocoa and Popcorn, were rescued from the Kangaroo Island bushfires in January during the country’s worst bushfire season on record.

Since their arrival at the facility at the end of March, the joeys have almost doubled in weight and have settled in extremely well, the zoo said Monday.

Australia Zoo work with Wildlife Warriors to help rescue sick and injured animals, transporting wildlife in need to the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital.

