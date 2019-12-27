Rare black rhino calf born at Michigan zoo

CHRISTMAS EVE BABY: This black rhino calf was born on December 24th at Potter Park Zoo in Lansing, MI. The zoo says black rhinos are critically endangered, and on average fewer than two black rhino calves are born in human care each year.
by: CBS NewspathPosted: / Updated:
CHRISTMAS EVE BABY: This black rhino calf was born on December 24th at Potter Park Zoo in Lansing, MI. The zoo says black rhinos are critically endangered, and on average fewer than two black rhino calves are born in human care each year.