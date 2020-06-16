Rainbow crosswalks installed in Florida’s Key West

Key West workers have installed permanent rainbow crosswalks on the Florida island city’s main thoroughfare.

All six colors of the rainbow are represented in the crosswalks added Monday at the intersection of Duval and Petronia streets.

Rainbow flags are a recognized LGBTQ symbol.

In a landmark victory for gay and transgender workers, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that federal civil rights law prohibits employers from discriminating against workers on the basis of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

“The rainbow crosswalks mean that everybody is welcome, everybody is equal, everybody is recognized,” Key West Mayor Teri Johnston said.

City workers laid down the pre-formed thermoplastic color stripes before treating them with propane torches to permanently affix the colors, according to the Florida Keys News Bureau.

It was the last step in efforts to repave the city’s historic Duval Street.

Rainbow crosswalks were first installed in Key West in 2015.

