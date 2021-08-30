Quirky bikes on display at Russian toy museum

Two-wheeled rides are on display at the Toy Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Quirky bicycles are being exhibited, such as “Symbol-Bike” by Ygor Loginov, seen hanging from the ceiling.

The show’s title “Okolesitsa, or ArtVelik” is a play on the words ‘nonsense’ and ‘next to the wheel’. The second word can be translated as ‘ArtBicycle’.

Organisers say the bicycle exhibition aims to show that these modes of transport can also be works of art.

“When we are talking about bicycles, people start to smile immediately. It’s something known, loved and interesting for them,” says museum guide Anastasiya Shpakova.

The exhibition features a range of bike models, including a bicycle-icebreaker for cycling during the winter and bikes for people with disabilities.

One bike in the exhibition is twice as high as an average one. It’s called “Yellow Angel” and was created by Ygor Baronas:

“Angel is the symbol of St Petersburg, when I ride an ordinary bike I just head down the road. But when I ride the “Yellow Angel” I float above the ground, feelings are completely different,” Baronas explains.

He adds that he was inspired by the angel on the Peter and Paul Cathedral spire in St. Petersburg.

“We promoted originality. The more the bicycle is like an art object, the more it is interesting for us. However, we understood that engineering solutions can also be very interesting,” explains Shpakova.

A creative gym-bike, an angel-bike with wings and installations made up of wheels are also on display.

A QR code helps visitors navigate through the exhibition. It offers information on the bikes and also saves 3D models of them onto visitors’ phones.

“We have a QR code, which can be downloaded. For example (if you take a picture of) a penny-farthing bike which has two wheels, one of which is big, and another is small – this image can be expanded to any size, and you can take a picture with it. You can even get on this bike. If you take a picture with this 3d model, it will stay on your photo,” Shpakova explains.

Once visitors have saved a scan of a bike picture via a QR code to their phones, they can take pictures of people as if they were sitting on a bicycle.

The exhibition opened June 18 and will run until Sept. 12.