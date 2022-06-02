PLATINUM JUBILEE: Queen Elizabeth and the royal family gathered to watch Royal Air Force planes fly over Buckingham Palace as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, marking her 70 year reign. Four-year-old Prince Louis was seen covering his ears as the planes flew in the formation of the number 70.
