‘Purdue Pete’ voted America’s ‘creepiest’ college mascot

Purdue Pete, the Purdue mascot, on the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Purdue and Wisconsin in West Lafayette, Ind., Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Purdue University’s mascot isn’t exactly endearing to some fans across the country, it seems.

Purdue Pete was recently named the “creepiest” college mascot in America, and the second-worst college mascot overall.

The findings came out of a study by Quality Logo Products Blog, which polled 1,266 people to find which of 128 Division 1 mascots they liked – and disliked – best.

The best mascot? Willie the Wildcat from Northwestern University, the study found. Pistol Pete from Oklahoma State University edged Purdue Pete for the title of worst mascot.

Quality Logo Products Blog said Purdue Pete had a “disturbingly long jaw and vacant eyes.”

The article went on: “If you type in ‘Purdue Pete’ on Google, one of the first suggestions is ‘Purdue Pete creepy.’ We’re not joking,” the post said.

“It seems, though, that Purdue is aware of Pete’s reputation. Former athletic director Morgan Burke even said that he often received phone calls from parents who said their children were scared of Pete.”

You can see Purdue Pete in action along the sidelines when the Boilermakers open the football season against Oregon State on Sept. 4.