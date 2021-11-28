Pups on boards: Surfing dog festival in Brazil

NATAL, Brazil (CBS Newspath) – Dogs reigned over the waves in the Brazilian coastal city of Natal on Saturday during the Surf Dog Festival.

During the competition, dogs surfed next to their owners on paddle boards, while beginners were provided with life vests to ensure safety in the water.

First place winners were Parafina and her owner Augusto Cesar. The pair had previously won silver and bronze medals at the World Championships.

“I’m really excited, I’m very grateful for being here and having won this title,” Cesar said.

Event coordinator Jacqueline Cordeiro said the festival has “proven that it is possible to have humans and pets interacting on the beach.”