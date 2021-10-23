Pumpkins fly from 14-foot catapult at local farm

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Watch pumpkins fly at a New Haven farm Saturday afternoon.

With the help of a 14-foot tall catapult, families can try their hand at ‘Pumpkin Chuckin’ at Kurtz Produce Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Every kid who comes will have the chance to launch a misfit jack-o’-lantern– the pumpkins that didn’t quite make it into the farm’s sale selection this year.

Aaron Makin is operating the catapult. He is also known as the “Pumpkin Trucker.”

A friend of the Kurtz family, Makin has been chuckin’ away at the farm for six years now.

Makin built the catapult a decade ago for a Science Central competition.

“It took a week to build but two weeks to figure out how to fire it forward,” Makin said in a message to WANE 15.

His videos of launching pumpkins have gone viral on Facebook and Instagram, where Makin said his friends and coworkers embraced his new nickname of “Pumpkin Trucker.”

While families are at the farm, they can also enjoy a corn maze and pumpkin patch.