Prof. demonstrates how to properly wear face masks

A University of Massachusetts Lowell professor says wearing a proper face mask and donning that device properly is the only way to guarantee that the equipment provides the protection it is designed to offer during the coronavirus pandemic.

Prof. Michael Ellenbecker was speaking while demonstrating how to put on and remove face masks.

He says wearing N95 masks begins by placing the respirator over the mouth and nose and pulling the top strap over the ears, followed by the lower strap below the cears.

He says wearers should ensure the best possible seal between the skin and the mask, to ensure that viruses do not leak through the space between the device and the face.

Ellenbecker says removing the mask begins by placing a hand on the respirator and pulling the bottom strap over the head, followed by the top strap.

He says users removing masks should assume that its outer surface is contaminated and that the hand holding that part of the respirator while taking it off is also contaminated.

He advises users wearing gloves to immediately dispose of them after storing masks in a safe location.

Ellenbecker cautions that facial hair – from goatees, to moustaches and beards – typically compromise the efficiency of disposable and industrial respirators because they provide a porous surface through which viruses could bypass the filtration system.

