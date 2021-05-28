Portland police gift toy tool set to boy shot by nail gun

PORTLAND, Ind. (WANE) – A boy in Portland now has a safer way to learn about tools, thanks to the Portland Police Department.

On Monday, Portland police responded to a call on reports of a child that was shot with a nail gun, according to the department’s Facebook page.

The boy, Kegan, was in the garage with his father, picked up a nail gun and accidentally shot himself in the chest just below his heart. Kegan was transported to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis where he was treated and released.

Shortly after returning to his home, Kegan was gifted a new toy hardware set by Portland police officers. Officers provided the tool set so Kegan could have his own, safe set of tools to play with.