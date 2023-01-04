(WANE) Popeyes is bringing back an item that hasn’t been on the quick service restaurant’s menu for three years. Ghost Pepper Wings are available starting Wednesday nationwide at participating restaurants.

Popeyes Ghost Pepper Wings feature six crispy chicken wings, marinated in a ghost pepper spice blend for at least 12 hours, then hand-battered and breaded and served with Popeyes buttermilk ranch. ​

Popeyes is also offering delivery deals with offers like 6 wings for $6 or 12 wings for $12 through the Popeyes App or website. ​

Popeyes Blueberry Lemon Pie and Strawberry Cheesecake cup, are also both returning to menus nationwide. Popeyes Blueberry Lemon Pie features blueberries and cream cheese with a touch of lemon flavor in a flaky, turnover-style pastry. The Strawberry Cheesecake Cup features a thick and rich cheesecake filling mixed with strawberry puree, on a graham cracker crumb crust perfectly portioned in an individual cup.