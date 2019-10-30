Popeyes bringing back chicken sandwich Sunday

The chicken sandwich that polarized the nation and led to long drive-thru lines this summer is making its return.

Popeyes said its chicken sandwich would return to locations nationwide on Sunday – for good.

The much-anticipated reappearance comes two months after Popeyes stopped selling the popular sandwiches. Restaurants around the country were inundated with diners seeking the sandwiches, and many locations including Fort Wayne’s quickly sold out.

Debates between the preference of the Popeyes chicken sandwich or the Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich followed.