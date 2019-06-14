Police: Woman was drunk, but no DUI for toy truck joy ride

This photo provided by Oconee County Sheriff’s Office shows Megan Holman. (Oconee County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

WALHALLA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman who police say was driving drunk will not be cited with a DUI because her vehicle of choice was a toy truck.

News outlets quote police as saying that instead they charged 25-year-old Megan Holman with public intoxication.

They say they spotted her cruising down the road in a Power Wheels electric toy truck after a caller reported a suspicious person on the street.

Officers say she was driving about a mile from her home in Walhalla when they stopped her.

