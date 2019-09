(CBS News) A warning from Consumer Reports about Amazon: the high ratings on some products may be misleading.

Amazon shoppers often decide to buy a product because it has a high number of stars. Those stars are based on positive customer reviews and can earn a coveted Amazon's Choice banner. But Consumer Reports' Jake Swearingen says, in a small number of cases, not all those reviews are legit. Swearingen says "it's a practice that we're calling review hijacking."