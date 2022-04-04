A police officer found this pig at the scene of a call in Boulder, Colorado, on March 8. Animal Protection officers determined the pig was “healthy and well cared for.” The Boulder Police Department said Maple is an emotional support animal and when its guardian called for it, “Maple came a runnin’ and promptly flopped over on his back so that belly rubs could commence. What a ham!”
Police officer responds to call and finds an emotional support pig at the scene
by: CBS Newspath
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter