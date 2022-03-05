KORCZOWA, Poland- Ukrainians arriving at the Polish border on Thursday were serenaded by ‘Piano Man’ Davide Martello, who travelled from Germany with his instrument on wheels to bring some musical joy to the refugees.

He was joined at the keyboard by a Ukrainian woman, who played ‘We Are the Champions’ by British rock band Queen. Speaking a few words in English and making gestures, the woman suggested she had crossed from Ukraine and had not slept for three days.

Martello, a 40 year-old Italian who lives in Germany, also performed John Lennon’s peace anthem ‘Imagine’, which some consider one of the greatest songs of the 20th Century.

Martello’s trademark is the giant white peace sign painted on the side of his piano. He says his aim is to use music to promote peace.

As refugees continued to arrive with suitcases to the temporary accommodation centre in Korczowa, some women sang along to ‘Volare’ by the Gipsy Kings as Martello played.

Martello became known as the Piano Man of Istanbul’s Taksim Square when he took up residence with a baby grand piano where Turkish anti-government protesters and police clashed in 2013.

He also brought his instrument to the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk in 2014 when Russians had occupied a government building, and played outside the Bataclan theatre after the attacks in Paris in 2015.