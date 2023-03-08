Pizza Hut will be offering mini basketballs and a pizza box that transforms into a basketball hoop ahead of March Madness.

(WANE) — Ahead of the 2023 NCAA March Madness tournament, Pizza Hut announced the return of a basketball-themed promotion not seen since the 1990s.

Starting March 14, mini basketballs will be available at participating Pizza Hut locations nationwide for $7 via Pizza Hut’s website and app.

The announcements comes alongside the return of the Big New Yorker, which will come with specialty March Madness packaging that transforms from a pizza box into a basketball hoop and backboard.

“We’re back again for the seventh year as the official pizza of March Madness, and we wanted to do something special for pizza loving basketball fans,” said Lindsay Morgan, chief marketing officer at Pizza Hut.

Pizza Hut did not give a date for when the promotion will end.