FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – This week, the sunrises and sunsets are enhanced by smoke from the wildfires out west, leading to beautiful reds and oranges.

WANE 15 viewers have sent in photos of the sunrises and sunsets:

Photo courtesy of Jim Sprandel

Photo courtesy of Julie Thompson

Photo courtesy of Paul Lawyer

Photo courtesy of Marta Hawkins

Photo courtesy of Maura Moore

Photo courtesy of Chris Thomas

Photo courtesy of Michael Johnston

Photo courtesy of Nam Hoang

Photo courtesy of Susan Born

Photo courtesy of David Turner

Photo courtesy of Vincent Walker

Photo courtesy of David Turner

If you want to catch a glimpse of the beautiful colors, the rest of the week has sunrises and sunsets near 7:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.