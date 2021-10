FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An anniversary gift led to the creation of a 63,000 piece replica of the Bass Mansion at the University Saint Francis (USF).

It was commissioned as a 15th wedding anniversary present by Robert Geyer to his wife, Dr. Andrea Geyer, who is USF’s Dean of the College of Arts, Sciences and Business.

The replica will be on display at Brickworld at the Coliseum this weekend. On Sunday, it will be on display at the welcome center at USF.