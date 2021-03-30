Photo: Indiana State trooper searches trash dumpster for elderly woman’s wallet

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana State Police trooper got down and dirty to help an elderly motorist who lost her wallet Monday night.

Trooper AJ Kitson responded to a call at an Interstate 69 rest park in Steuben County, where a woman lost her wallet. The elderly woman said she accidentally tossed her wallet in a rest park trash can.

The woman returned to the trash can after she realized the mistake, but it had already been emptied.

That’s when Trooper Kitson “jumped into action (literally)” and began searching the rest park’s trash dumpster for the wallet.

The scene was captured in a photograph shared by state police spokesman Sgt. Brian Walker on Facebook on Tuesday.

Trooper Kitson was not able to find the woman’s wallet, Walker said, but he was credited with going “above and beyond, and into the depths of a rest park trash dumpster to assist a citizen in need!”