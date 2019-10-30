Petitions call for closure of Tennessee ‘extreme haunted attraction’

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (CNN) It’s billed as an extreme haunted attraction and survival horror challenge and there’s now a renewed effort to get it closed.

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 62,000 people have signed a petition on change.org to close McKamey Manor in rural Tennessee.

Some residents near McKamey Manor have wanted the place shut down since it opened, saying they’ve heard screams of horror coming from the property. The manor is advertised as “an extreme haunted attraction,” but videos seem to show it goes beyond that. Many describe it as a torture house.

The owner, Russ McKamey, said he finds the change.org petition humorous and that he isn’t doing anything illegal. He adds that there are more than 27,000 people on a wating list to get inside the manor and no one has ever completed the challenge. He screens each participant personally. If accepted, there is a long list of rules which include watching a two-hour long video, signing a 40-page waiver and passing a physical.