‘Percy Jackson’ author announces open casting for Disney+ series

If you read the Percy Jackson series growing up, you may have a chance to play him in real life.

The series centers around Percy and his friends as they embark on dangerous quests involving characters from Greek mythology.

Rick Riordan, the author of the books, announced that casting has begun for the role of Percy in an upcoming Disney+ series.

Demigods, it’s (one of) the moments you’ve been waiting for:



🗡🖊⚡️CASTING FOR THE ROLE OF PERCY HAS BEGUN!!!!!⚡️🖊 🗡



For all the details (including how to audition) click the link below!https://t.co/szhPwQKjBN — Rick Riordan (@rickriordan) April 27, 2021

Based on a post from Riordan’s website, he is looking for someone who can “play 12” and can best embody the character from the books.

Those who might be interested in auditioning for the role can submit their tape at this link.