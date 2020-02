ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) - A man who was being attacked by two pit bulls was accidentally killed by a neighbor who tried to help Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

According to DA Andrea Harrington’s Office, police were called to 19 Bellevue Avenue around just after 12 p.m., for a reported mauling in progress. Officers and a K9 Unit arrived at an apartment to find two mature pit bulls, engaging in a “volatile confrontation.”