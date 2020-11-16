Pandemic slows progress on Convoy Opera House annex building

CONVOY, Ohio (WANE) — The Village of Convoy, Ohio has big ideas for a local landmark but the COVID-19 pandemic has put those plans on hold.

The Village of Convoy Historical Society has spent the last four years restoring the Convoy Opera House to its former glory. Last year the organization was able to purchase the building next door, a former bar with apartments above it, but plans to restore the annexed space has stalled as they have been forced to cancel some big events and fundraisers due to the pandemic.

Work on the original opera house was extensive, primarily in restoring the windows and repairing the walls. New front doors and a fresh brick facade were also added to the venue, which can seat up to 142 people. The historical society was able to raise $60,000 dollars of the $120,000 price tag for the restoration work with a grant from the state of Ohio covering the rest. The completed opera house was nominated by the Ohio Historical Society Board to the National Register of Historic Places and is waiting on a decision by the National Park Services. The city of Van Wert’s downtown area was added to the register in October.

Board member Vicki Saylor estimated the historical society will need between $60,000 and $70,000 to complete the annexed building. The addition would give the opera house dressing rooms for performers, a snack bar, and a lobby area with a museum as well as bathrooms and elevator access. The current plan does not include the ornate details found in the opera house itself but does require extensive work for the walls and ceiling.

The money will be difficult for the small Ohio community to come up with, especially with the cancelation of their larger planned events like a Woody Wright concert, a ventriloquist act, and the Festival of Trees. According to Saylor, they have had some success raising funds through a carryout pork dinner and are hoping for the same with their current Fry Pie fundraiser.

The group is taking orders for the fried pie fundraiser until November 19 and will hand them out on December 4th at their Christmas in the Village event. It is the only event they are hoping to have for the remainder of the year, as it is primarily an outdoor event featuring the lighting of a Christmas tree, wagon rides, and a Santa drive-by where children can hand Santa their Christmas lists from the comfort of their cars.

You can find more information on fundraisers and events for the Village of Convoy Historical Society on Facebook, where they periodically post the progress of the restoration work.