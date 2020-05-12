Pandemic fuels demand for robots to work in stores

As the pandemic makes human interactions more dangerous, retailers are turning to robots to perform essential tasks in their stores to cut costs and reduce the spread of coronavirus.

But the growing push to automate could reduce the number of retail jobs at a time when unemployment is soaring and virus-induced lockdowns are forcing many retailers to permanently close their doors.

Well before COVID-19 struck, retailers had been moving online and increasing automation as technological advances allowed machines to perform increasingly complex tasks.

The pandemic has accelerated those trends as retailers seek to reduce costs and keep their customers and employees safe, experts say.

Simbe Technologies, a startup in South San Francisco, Calif., makes a self-driving robot that can take inventory of store shelves and clothing racks, which can be time-consuming and tedious for retailer workers.

“Tally’s a fully autonomous mobile robot that’s designed to really help retailers better take inventory within retail stores,” said Brad Bogolea, Simbe Robotics CEO and cofounder. “The goal of Tally is to help ensure our product is always stocked in the right place and has the right price.”

Simbe has leased its shelf-scanning robots to supermarkets, drug stores and other retailers around the world, including St. Louise-based grocer Schnucks Markets, Pittsburg-based supermarket chain Giant Eagle and sporting good retailer Decathlon.

“So with COVID 19, we think there’s a stronger case now more than ever for automation and better data within retail. We think that will drive greater adoption of robotics,” Bogolea said. “There is actually more social distancing in the environment because these tasks are being performed by a robot and not a person.”

San Diego-based Brain Corp. makes a robot operating system that can automate existing machines. Its main product so far is a self-driving floor scrubber that can clean during store hours and avoid running into people.

“We’re taking the dull, monotonous task of cleaning the floor,” said Phil Duffy, Brain Corp.’s Vice President of Product. “That’s time saved the janitors and the operators and the staff can now spend providing the vital and critical services to keep everything else clean.”

Brain Corp. says more than 10,000 Brain-powered robots are being used by major retailers including supermarket chain Kroger and Walmart as well as airports and schools. In April, the company raised an additional $36 million in venture capital to expand into areas beyond floor care such as inventory delivery and shelf analytics.

San Francisco-based Bossa Nova Robotics, which produces autonomous machines similar to Simbe’s Tally robot. Earlier this year, Bossa Nova announced its shelf-scanning robots will be deployed in 1,000 Walmart stores this year, up from 350 stores last year.

Experts believe the pandemic will accelerate the adoption of robots as retailers seek to reduce expenses and curb disease spread in their stores.

But as robots perform more tasks previously done by humans, they could reduce the need for human workers at a time when coronavirus lockdowns have led to skyrocketing unemployment worldwide.

“There’s some real benefits to automation, and many of them are economic,” said Michael Chui, an analyst at the McKinsey Global Institute. “I think the question is, what happens to workers if they’re not doing things the robots are doing now?”

