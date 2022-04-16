WASHINGTON (CBS) – Fifty years ago, April 16, 1972, before dawn and under tight security, two giant pandas arrived from China at Andrews Air Force Base to take up residence at the National Zoo.

Weeks earlier in China, it was a passing remark by First Lady Patricia Nixon to Chinese Premier Zhou Enlaion during the historical visit with her husband that might have been the turning point in the pandas coming to America.

Today, current residents mother Mei Xiang, father Tian Tian and cub Xiao Qi Ji celebrate the day with fruitsicle cakes. National Zoo director Brandie Smith and Chinese Ambassador Qin Gang participate in the celebration.