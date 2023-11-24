FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A professor at Purdue University Fort Wayne (PFW) recently received recognition after international colleagues decided to name a new fossil after him.

According to PFW, paleontologists working in Brazil found a new dinosaur fossil and named it “Farlowichnus rapidus” after James Farlow, an emeritus professor of geology and adjunct professor of biology at PFW.

A file photo of James Farlow, an emeritus professor of geology and adjunct professor of biology at Purdue University Fort Wayne, working near the Paluxy River in Dinosaur Valley State Park in Texas. (Photo provided by Purdue University Fort Wayne)

“It happens often enough that in the grand scheme of things, it’s not outstandingly unusual,” Farlow said. “I thought it would be nice if somebody sometime named something after me, but I can’t say I seriously coveted it.”

Guiseppe Leonardi, one of the paleontologists who found the fossil, worked with Farlow on a book in the 1980s.

Farlow said it is common for colleagues to name fossils after someone they want to recognize.

“When that happens, you can write up an article giving it a formal name in the scientific literature,” Farlow said.

Farlow said his children and wife were excited about the news, and a few colleagues have reached out to offer congratulations.