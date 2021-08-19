Over a dozen Fort Wayne attractions waiving admission fees for ‘Be a Tourist’ day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Visit Fort Wayne is giving residents the opportunity to be a tourist in their own hometown by dropping admission fees at various city attractions.

On Sunday, Sep. 12, guests can use a special tourist passport to visit 19 museums and attractions between 12 – 5 p.m. Physical copies of passports will also be available at any Fort Wayne Kroger or Old National Bank location starting Friday, Aug. 20.

Participating venues include:

African/African-American Historical Society and Museum

Allen County Courthouse

Allen County Public Library

Artlink

Diocesan Museum

Embassy Theatre

First Presbyterian Church

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory

Freemasons Hall

History Center

The Landing

The Lincoln Tower

Little River Wetlands – Monarch Festival

Memorial Coliseum

The Old Fort

Riverfront Fort Wayne

Science Central

Trinity English Lutheran Church

Visitors Centers

More details on Visit Fort Wayne’s “Be a Tourist” day are available on their website.