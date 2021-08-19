Over a dozen Fort Wayne attractions waiving admission fees for ‘Be a Tourist’ day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Visit Fort Wayne is giving residents the opportunity to be a tourist in their own hometown by dropping admission fees at various city attractions.
On Sunday, Sep. 12, guests can use a special tourist passport to visit 19 museums and attractions between 12 – 5 p.m. Physical copies of passports will also be available at any Fort Wayne Kroger or Old National Bank location starting Friday, Aug. 20.
Participating venues include:
- African/African-American Historical Society and Museum
- Allen County Courthouse
- Allen County Public Library
- Artlink
- Diocesan Museum
- Embassy Theatre
- First Presbyterian Church
- Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory
- Freemasons Hall
- History Center
- The Landing
- The Lincoln Tower
- Little River Wetlands – Monarch Festival
- Memorial Coliseum
- The Old Fort
- Riverfront Fort Wayne
- Science Central
- Trinity English Lutheran Church
- Visitors Centers
More details on Visit Fort Wayne’s “Be a Tourist” day are available on their website.