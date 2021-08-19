Over a dozen Fort Wayne attractions waiving admission fees for ‘Be a Tourist’ day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Visit Fort Wayne is giving residents the opportunity to be a tourist in their own hometown by dropping admission fees at various city attractions.

On Sunday, Sep. 12, guests can use a special tourist passport to visit 19 museums and attractions between 12 – 5 p.m. Physical copies of passports will also be available at any Fort Wayne Kroger or Old National Bank location starting Friday, Aug. 20.

Participating venues include:

  • African/African-American Historical Society and Museum
  • Allen County Courthouse
  • Allen County Public Library
  • Artlink
  • Diocesan Museum
  • Embassy Theatre
  • First Presbyterian Church
  • Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory
  • Freemasons Hall
  • History Center
  • The Landing
  • The Lincoln Tower
  • Little River Wetlands – Monarch Festival
  • Memorial Coliseum
  • The Old Fort
  • Riverfront Fort Wayne
  • Science Central
  • Trinity English Lutheran Church
  • Visitors Centers

More details on Visit Fort Wayne’s “Be a Tourist” day are available on their website.

