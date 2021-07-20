Oreo helping customers hide cookies with limited edition camouflage packs

Oreo is helping customers protect their coveted cookies with a limited edition camouflage pack.

Special edition Oreo Thins packs are designed to resemble everyday items like a car manual, a pack of underwear and a book cover.

These packs are part of the “Oreo Thins Protection Program,” a social media sweepstakes taking place between July 14 – July 23. A limited number of people could come away with their own camouflage pack, with one grand prize winner earning $25,000.

To enter, users can comment on Oreo’s Instagram or Twitter by sharing their stealthiest hiding spot for Oreo Thins with #THINSProtectionProgram and #Sweepstakes.

