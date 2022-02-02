One-month old sloth being cared for after rescue

A rescued baby sloth is being cared for by experts in Colombia.

A vet tending the Hoffman’s two-toed sloth, which is just one month old, said it needed round the clock care.

“Normally, they are with their mother for one year and they stop breast -eeding at seven months,” said Dr. Patricia Rojas while feeding the sloth through a plastic tube.

“From what we can see, this little animal will be with us for quite a while here to give it the possibility of being rehabilitated and released into its natural habitat.”

The sloth was rescued by firefighters in the rural area of Caparrapí.

This species lives in forests in Central and South America, and spends much of its time upside down.

Its habitat stretches from Costa Rica and Ecuador to the Amazon rainforests in Peru and Bolivia.