Ohio zoo welcomes birth of 2 endangered tiger cubs

Two Amur tiger cubs have been born at an Ohio zoo.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced Thursday that the pair is the first of their kind born in Cleveland in 20 years.

The cubs, a male and female, were born overnight between December 24 and December 25, the zoo said in a statement.

The tigers are being hand-reared by a special team of animal care experts.

Amur tigers are an endangered species, with an estimated population of only 400 to 500 remaining in their native range in the far eastern side of Russia and northeastern China.