The cat, Trooper, was rescued by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

(CBS) — On Monday, Jan. 2, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) rescued a cat from I-475 in Lucas County, Ohio.

The body camera footage was posted on Jan. 24 to the OSHP Facebook page. The cat, who was huddled against a concrete barrier, ran away upon the approach by a state trooper. The feline climbed on top of a tire of the patrol vehicle.

The cat was safely removed and placed in the backseat. The OSHP said that the cat was taken to the Toledo Humane Society.

The Toledo Humane Society shared a photo of the cat after being adopted by a local family. The cat was named Trooper.