Oh dear! Deer caught on camera running around Zionsville Kroger

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (CNN Wire) — Shoppers at a Zionsville Kroger got an unexpected surprise Saturday night.

A deer somehow got inside the store and started running around it!

Brigitte Dan was in the meat department with her family when she thought she saw a dog heading toward her. Then, she realized it was a deer and took video on her cellphone.

The frantic animal jumped over the meat counter at one point.

A Kroger spokesperson joked that he hopes the deer noticed the plant-based protein products in the case.

Staff tried to catch the animal, but it eventually ran out on its own.