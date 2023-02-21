(KFDM) — Nurses in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at CHRISTUS Saint Elizabeth Hospital created Mardi Gras costumes to bring some joy to the families of these babies.

To support these families, you can donate* through the donation tab on the CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Foundation website.

