No fish story: Teen sets new Michigan salmon record

In a photo from Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, Louis Martinez, 19, of Ortonville, holding a new Michigan state record Chinook salmon, smiles as he looks over to Icebreaker Charters Capt. Bobby Sullivan, top left, outside Captain Chuck’s II in Ludington, Mich. (David Bossick/Ludington Daily News via AP)

LUDINGTON, Mich. (AP) — Louis Martinez will never have to embellish the proverbial fish story, after confirmation that he set a new state record for the largest Chinook salmon ever caught in Michigan.

The teenager from Ortonville, Michigan, reeled in the nearly 48-pounder on Saturday morning while fishing on a charter boat in Lake Michigan with his mom, sister and stepdad.

The Ludington Daily News reports that the 19-year-old battled to pull the record-setting fish in for some 30 minutes off the lake’s Big Sable Point.

The previous record was a Chinook salmon of just over 46 pounds caught in 1978 on the Grand River in Kent County.

