‘Nine Little Ducks’: A positive twist on an old nursery rhyme

Sad mother duck went out one day, Over the hills and far away. The sad mother duck said, "quack, quack, quack, quack" And Todd Laubhan brought her ducklings back. - An adaptation of the original "Five Little Ducks" children's song

Earlier this week, Fort Wayne native Todd Laubhan was on his way to Jefferson Point to buy candy for his co-workers when he noticed a duck sitting motionless in the road. The duck appeared very nervous and upset, so he walked over to check out the situation.

Laubhan heard ducklings crying inside the storm drain. Without a second thought, he jumped into action, asked a driver to block traffic, lifted the cover and climbed down to rescue the ducklings.

After double checking to make sure none were left in the drain, all nine ducklings were returned safely to their mother.

This story came from a tip sent on WANE 15’s Report It page.