Nicholas Ferreri’s Pineapple Whipped Dessert

Chief Meteorologist Nicholas Ferreri was known for his recipe segments during the years he appeared on WANE 15’s First News Weekend. In honor of the 10th anniversary of the broadcast, Nicholas shared an easy dessert recipe to add to viewers’ recipe boxes.

Ingredients:

2 cups frozen pineapple chunks

8 oz. (1 standard tub) whipped topping

2 tbsp. sugar (adjust to your taste)

6 oz. pineapple juice

Use a blender to combine all ingredients. Consistency should end up being close to a thick milk shake. If it’s too thin, add a little ice and blend more. If you want to try and replicate the appearance of soft-serve ice cream, you can transfer the whipped dessert into a piping bag and use a star tip to put the dessert into a cup.

