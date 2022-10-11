FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Supporters of The Literacy Alliance in Fort Wayne voted WANE’s Chief Meteorologist Nicholas Ferreri as “Funniest in the Fort”. Various Fort Wayne personalities “competed” in the contest to find out who could deliver the funniest joke. Votes were made in the form of donations to The Literacy Alliance and the person delivering the joke with the most votes received the “Funniest in the Fort” title.

The Literacy Alliance made the announcement at its “Laughs for Literacy” event that welcomed The Second City comedy troupe to The Embassy Theatre on September 30.

Through tickets sales for The Second City show, donations collected through the contest, and sponsorships of the event, more than $50,000 was raised to support the organization, according to The Literacy Alliance.

The organization’s website states that its focus is on the 30,000 adults who do not have a high school diploma or basic English proficiency skills. The Literacy Alliance offers free programs and classes to improve adult literacy and the lives of the people they serve.