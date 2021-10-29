Nice costume, Sheriff: Joe Exotic ‘arrested’ in Whitley County

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — This time of year, you might see Batman, a princess, or a T-rex roaming the streets of Columbia City.

Well, Joe Exotic was spotted in the Whitley County Jail.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department on Friday posted a booking photo of the Tiger King on its Facebook page.

It wasn’t actually Joseph Maldonado-Passage from the popular Netflix documentary, though. Sheriff Marc Gatton had dressed up as the eccentric character for Halloween, complete with a blonde mullet and handlebar mustache.

“In the spirit of Halloween,” the post read, “the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department has ‘arrested’ (Sheriff) Marc “Joe Exotic” Gatton. 🐅”

It’s not clear what charges Mr. Exotic was booked on ;).