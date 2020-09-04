New Mario Kart game turns your home into a racetrack

(CNN) Nintendo is marking the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. with new games including one that turns your home into a race track.

“Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit” uses the Nintendo Switch system to drive real-life go-karts around your home. Players just need to set up gates to create a custom course layout.

The kart responds to boosts in-game and in the the real world. It even stops when it hits something.

Players can unlock course customizations and costumes as well as play with up to four people in local multiplayer mode. The game launches on October 16 and will cost just under $100.