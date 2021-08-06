New Indiana Hunting & Trapping Guide available ahead of hunting season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Prepare for the upcoming hunting season with the new Hunting & Trapping Guide from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources that is on bookshelves now.

Don’t forget to buy a 2021-2022 deer hunting license, which can be purchased at an authorized retailer or online here.

Deer hunting season starts with archery October 1, according to the DNR. Gray and fox squirrel hunting opens on August 15. Sora, mourning dove, and snipe seasons open September 1.

Teal hunting season opens September 11. Only blue-winged and green-winged teal are legal for harvest, and shooting hours are sunrise to sunset during this special season.

The new guide can be purchased at a local retailer, a DNR property, or the Indiana State Fair, which ends August 23.

Any wildlife questions can be sent to the Indiana DNR Deer Hotline.