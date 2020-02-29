New Haven students attend school on Saturday for ‘Smash Bros’ invitational

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A number of students spend their Saturday at New Haven High School. They were not there to study, though. Instead, they were there to play video games.

The New Haven Bulldogs hosted a Smash Bros Invitational tournament for high school students in east Allen County. The game brings iconic characters together for the ultimate showdown.

Organizers said electronic sports are growing worldwide and events like the invitational give students an outlet so they can put their skills to use.

“If you look at the nation as a whole, or even the world as a whole, e-sports is definitely growing. Before that, students had no avenue to learn these skills of team work and perseverance and that’s why we have these here,” said teacher Danny Weaver. “We don’t have sports at school so we can necessarily just throw balls around, we do it so we can teach kids valuable lessons and the same lessons can be learned by playing video games competitively in a structured format.”

To participate, students could pay $15 or help with setup to have their entry fee waived. Spectators got in for free.