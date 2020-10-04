National Taco Day: Freebies and deals from popular restaurants

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — National Taco Day is Sunday, Oct. 4 and eateries across America are celebrating with free and discounted offers on the popular Mexican food item.

According to the food holiday’s website, NationalTacoDay.com, Americans ate more than 4.5 billion tacos last year, which the site estimates is 490,000 miles of food (which is about the distance from the earth to the moon and back).

Moe’s Southwest Grill: In honor of National Taco Day, Moe Rewards members will receive $5 off the Taco Kit (originally starting at $29.99). The kit includes a choice of proteins, tortillas, queso, beans, rice, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, queso and chips.

Taco Bell: Taco Bell is kicking off National Taco Day with the launch of a gifting platform and the fast-food chain is giving a free taco to gift for the first 10,000 people who use Taco Gifter. Taco Bell’s Twitter account will announce when the free tacos will be available Sunday.