BLUFFTON, IN. (WANE) — For years, when firefighters from the Bluffton Fire Department went to schools to demonstrate and teach fire safety, students would always ask where the Dalmatian was. Now, students will no longer have to ask. The department has welcomed its first fire dog, Patches.

"A former firefighter had a Dalmatian of his own. It wasn't the fire departments and he put its picture on the wall just so we could have a dog," said Bluffton Fire Chief Don Craig. "A couple of years ago a family friend and former member of this department passed away his family gave us a Dalmatian statue. Now when the kids show up we can actually say, there is Patches our fire dog."