ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — With the Fourth of July only being one week away, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department decided to offer some words of advice regarding Fourth of July etiquette.

The advice came in the form of a “Do’s and Don’ts” list on Facebook that told people when it is necessary to call the police in a given situation on the Fourth of July.

The list offered legitimate examples as well as lighthearted jokes, such as telling people to call 911 if their cat starts shooting fireworks at them.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department did mention that people should not call 911 for reasons such a pet being upset over the fireworks or someone being upset about the fireworks in general.

The department’s full list can be found on Facebook.