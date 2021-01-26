Mural honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant 1 year after deadly helicopter crash

Artists in the Philippines created this mural to honor basketball star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna one year after their deaths. Kobe, Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA on January 26th, 2020.
