Movie currently being filmed in Fort Wayne tells unique story

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Film crews have been found throughout the city of Fort Wayne the past few weeks and will be around for a few more as they continue to film a movie set to release at the end of the year. Actors and actresses have made Fort Wayne their temporary home and are invested in telling a true story using Fort Wayne landmarks.

Crews have been filming in the alley by Pint & Slice, Headwaters Church and plan to film at the Fort Wayne Airport. The movie called “Pulled From Darkness” is based on a true story of a woman who was separated from her children and sold into trafficking after her husband lost her in a night of gambling. She spend three years in total darkness.

The movie was supposed to be filmed in Armenia, but the pandemic halted travel. Instead the producer, director and writer George A. Johnson looked at places like California, New Mexico, Tulsa and Florida but decided that everything could be created right here in Fort Wayne.

Many involved in the movie have enjoyed their time in Fort Wayne. “Seems like a very interesting town with a lot of history to it. Places we’ve been shooting at have been very unique and iconic to an Indiana town with a grand history to it,” actor Mike Markoff says.

“We brought crews in from all over the country, and I’ve had several people say, I’m moving here, I’m moving to Fort Wayne. They see all the architecture downtown they drive through looking at those locations and I think Fort Wayne is going to get a little bigger after this,” Johnson says.

Filming should wrap up the first week of April and Johnson hopes to have a premiere at the Embassy Theatre downtown Fort Wayne.